Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has a difficult few months ahead of him. The French tactician looks to be heading towards the new year with uncertainty surrounding two of his star players, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil whilst looking to bring in January reinforcements at The Emirates Stadium.



Juan Cuadrado. The 29-year-old is adept at playing both as an attacking full-back or further forward in support of the strikers and with his pursuit of Thomas Lemar looking to be at an end for now, Wenger will reportedly turn his attention to Cuadrado.

According to Transfer Market Web , one of the names that continues to circulate around the club is Colombian wing-backThe 29-year-old is adept at playing both as an attacking full-back or further forward in support of the strikers and with his pursuit of Thomas Lemar looking to be at an end for now, Wenger will reportedly turn his attention to Cuadrado.

The player had a disappointing spell the last time he played in the Premier League with Chelsea playing just 15 times for the Blues before being rescued by Antonio Conte when he was in charge at Juventus.



Current Bianconeri boss Massimo Allegri has already knocked back an approach from The Gunners but Wenger looks to remain undeterred and a new offer could be made in the winter transfer window.