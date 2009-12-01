Reports out of England today via The Daily Mirror have Arsenal signing Chilean trialist Marcelo Allende. The 18 year old arrives from the same Cobreola youth academy that produced Alexis Sanchez. The Gunners have apparently been trialing Allende for the past three years, but have not been able to sign a permanent deal until the youngster’s 18th birthday according to FIFA regulations.

The youth star has been touted as both an attacking midfielder and a forward, and his play has been compared to Alexis Sanchez, as a pacy high energy attacker. Arsenal are well known for their ability to scout some of the best internationals, and this perhaps could represent yet another quality investment. Still years from his potential, the Gunners now have the ability to bring the Chilean under their umbrella so they can address the necessary adjustments to make him a full professional in a few years time.