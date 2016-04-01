Arsenal have announced the signing of young defender Cohen Bramall. The 20-year-old has been brought in from Non-League side Hednesford Town and boss Arsene Wenger has high hopes for his new young protégé.



Having been on trial with the Gunners last month, Bramall impressed the French tactician so much that he decided to offer him a full-time playing contract for a fee of around £40,000. Speaking to Arsenal Player, Wenger has already compared his new signing to former Gunner Ashley Cole describing him as having “exceptional physical talent”, before declaring that; “[Bramall] is a young, promising left back who has a lack of experience at the top level but who has fantastic ingredients. He has tremendous pace, a good left foot, a great desire to do well. Overall, he’s a very exciting prospect.”



Having been officially introduced to the media today, Bramall explained to Sky Sports that; “In the next six months I want to try and build on keeping the ball, being powerful, and getting my body used to full-time football. Hopefully I'll go on pre-season with them and try to break into the first team. That's my goal, that's what I want to do as soon as possible. I'm just going to take everything on board and go for it."