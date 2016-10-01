Arsenal slap huge price-tag on wantaway star, Atletico Madrid, PSG target
05 February at 17:26No secret that Alexis Sanchez is willing to leave Arsenal at the end of the current campaign. Lack of silverware have convinced the Chile International to move away from the Emirates Stadium while he’s still in talks with his club over a contract extension. The unhappy Arsenal winger is said to have requested more than € 10 million-a-year to pen a new deal with the Gunners.
Sanchez’s current contract runs until 2018 and if he fails to sign a new agreement by the end of the season, Arsenal will have to rush to sell the former Barcelona star in the next summer transfer window in order not to lose him as a free agent in summer 2018.
According to a report of the Mirror, Atletico Madrid are considering signing the 28-year-old winger in case Antoione Griezmann completes a € 100 million move to either Manchester United or Chelsea. PSG will also be looking for a top class winger in the summer and the Ligue1 giants have reportedly set sights on both Sanchez and Manchester United’s Anthony Martial. Arsenal, however, will demand at least € 70 million to allow Sanchez to leave the Emirates at the end of the season.
