The Gunners are unbeaten in their last 22 home league games against Southampton (W16 D6), since a 0-1 loss in November 1987.



However, in all competitions Southampton have won two of their last five visits to the Emirates (D1 L2), winning League Cup ties in 2014-15 and 2016-17.



Saints are winless in all 18 of their Premier League away games against Arsenal – the highest number of games one team has played away at another without winning in the competition.



Arsenal have won their last two Premier League games, both by a 3-0 scoreline. The last time they won three in a row by a margin of at least three goals was in October 2015.



Meanwhile, Saints have lost their last two league games, also both by a 3-0 scoreline. They’ve not lost three consecutively by three or more goals in league competition since August 1930 in the second tier.



This will be the Gunners’ fifth consecutive match played at home in all competitions. The last time they had such a run was in April 2006, with the fifth and final match ending in a 5-0 victory vs Aston Villa.