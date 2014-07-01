Reports from Spain this morning claims that Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez is in popular demand as we head into the final week of business in the transfer window. Premier League duo Spurs and Arsenal as well as Italian giants Roma have all shown interest in the 23-year-old but the Catalan side are reluctant to part company with the youngster.



According to Don Balon, despite the arrival of Paulinho last week and the impending arrival of French international Ousmane Dembele, new Barca boss Ernesto Valverde want to keep hold of the player who spent two years in the youth academy at Manchester City.



Valverde wants strength in depth this term as the club look to wrestle back the Spanish league title from Real Madrid whilst making a serious assault on the Champions League. Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with Suarez for several months now but the imminent arrival of the versatile Serge Aurier from Paris Saint-Germain, may have ruled them out of the running.