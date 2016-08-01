Moussa Dembele. The 20-year-old has had clubs from all over Europe watching his progress this season after his current clubs 2-1 victory in yesterday’s Scottish Cup Final saw then set a new record by going through the whole season unbeaten.

In an exclusive today Express Sport has revealed that AC Milan have become the latest club to be linked with a move for Celtic striker. The 20-year-old has had clubs from all over Europe watching his progress this season after his current clubs 2-1 victory in yesterday’s Scottish Cup Final saw then set a new record by going through the whole season unbeaten.

Premier League trio Arsenal, Spurs and Chelsea have all been linked with a move for the youngster with reports back in January suggesting that the newly crowned champions had had a £20M bid rejected by The Hoops.



The Glasgow giants value their player at £40M and boss Brendan Rogers has already stated that he fully expects him to stay at the club for at least another season. Now it’s understood however, that a bid from the Italian club is imminent with representatives already in preliminary talks with Dembele’s people to see if a deal to take him to Serie A can be agreed.