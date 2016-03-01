Wilfried Zaha. The Gunners have earmarked the 24-year-old as one of their primary summer targets and could be in a position to do a player swap deal with Eagles boss Sam Allardyce.

There’s more exclusive news from Sunsport this morning with the journal suggesting that Arsenal have entered the race to sign Crystal Palace winger. The Gunners have earmarked the 24-year-old as one of their primary summer targets and could be in a position to do a player swap deal with Eagles boss Sam Allardyce.

It’s understood that “Big Sam” wants to bring both Alex Oxlade-Chaimberlain and Carl Jenkinson to Selhurst Park this summer and Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger may use this to his advantage to steal a march over his North London neighbours however it’s believed that the French tactician is prepared to offer Palace cash-only in his quest to land Zaha.



Spurs reportedly had a £12M offer rejected in January with Allardyce claiming his star performer is worth at least double that. Latest reports suggest that an offer of around £30M will be needed to get his current employers around the negotiating table.