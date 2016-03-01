Arsenal & Spurs set for huge tug of war to land flying Eagle
07 May at 10:41
There’s more exclusive news from Sunsport this morning with the journal suggesting that Arsenal have entered the race to sign Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha. The Gunners have earmarked the 24-year-old as one of their primary summer targets and could be in a position to do a player swap deal with Eagles boss Sam Allardyce.
It’s understood that “Big Sam” wants to bring both Alex Oxlade-Chaimberlain and Carl Jenkinson to Selhurst Park this summer and Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger may use this to his advantage to steal a march over his North London neighbours however it’s believed that the French tactician is prepared to offer Palace cash-only in his quest to land Zaha.
Spurs reportedly had a £12M offer rejected in January with Allardyce claiming his star performer is worth at least double that. Latest reports suggest that an offer of around £30M will be needed to get his current employers around the negotiating table.
