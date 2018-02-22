Arsenal, Spurs target: "Bayern move will be a dream"
21 March at 15:00Tottenham and Arsenal target Malcolm has talked about how playing for Bayern Munich would be a big dream for him.
The 21-year-old Bordeaux sensation has caught the eyes of many across Europe with his stellar performances for the French side. A Brazilian by nationality, Malcolm has found the back of the net eight times, assisting six times in 27 appearances for the team from the southwestern France.
While it is said that Tottenham and Arsenal are after the winger, Malcolm recently opened up to Sky about his future at Bordeaux. The 21-year-old said: "Playing at Bayern Munich would be a dream come true, it is one of the biggest clubs in the world."
The statements would deal a blow to the hopes of Arsenal and Spurs of signings as rumors had suggested that both of the club had made enquiries about the player in the previous January transfer window.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
