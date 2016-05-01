Arsenal are interested in Lucas Moura, according to the latest reports.

The Gunners, however, only want the PSG man on loan. They join Tottenham and Manchester United in the race for the midfielder, as well as Malaga and a host of French clubs.

Though he scored twelve goals last season, the Brazilian is frustrated at his lack of playing time, and made a revealing series of statements to l’Equipe.

"It's a brutal blow," Lucas told L'Equipe.

"I'm discouraged that I can not play anymore and I can not live like I did before.

"I'm not happy, I thought I'd built something solid with this club, but that's clearly not the case."

The Brazilian netted twelve times in Ligue 1 action last season, but has found playing time hard to come by since the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

"It's right that I can well imagine La Liga, with my technique and my speed, I could fit in.

"But it does not matter where I land, I know what I'm capable of, I did not accidentally become a national player."