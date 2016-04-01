Granit Xhaka has been questioned by police at Heathrow airport over alleged racist comments made to British Airways check-in staff.

The incident is believed to have occurred on Monday evening when a friend of the 24-year-old midfielder Leonard Lekaj, who is believed to be a friend of Xhaka’s fiancée, was refused entry on to a flight. An eye witness who was inside Terminal 5 is said to have overheard the Swiss international refer to the staff member in question as a f****ing white b***h.



The player, who has a questionable disciplinary record this season and was sent-off for a second-time last weekend, is set to have showdown talks with boss Arsene Wenger this week and his anger once again flared up when Mr Lekaj had missed the deadline for checking in. Police were called to the incident and the player was interviewed under caution although a statement released by airport security explains that Xhaka was not placed under arrest.



When Arsenal were asked about the incident by the journal, the club replied; “this is a private and police matter."