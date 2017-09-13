Mesut Ozil looks set to leave Arsenal more than ever,

The German international has not enjoyed a prolific twelve months, and is talks over a new deal have broken down, according to SportBild (via the Mirror).

In fact, the German paper claims that Ozil wants to leave, full stop.

Recent speculation had Barcelona chasing the talented 28-year-old towards the end of the transfer window, as it looked like Liverpool weren’t playing ball over the Philippe Coutinho deal.

Ozil scored 12 goals and added as many assists between the Premier League and the Bundesliga last season, but looked very sluggish after the turn of the year.

Arsenal themselves are taking a rather bizarre approach to all of this, with Coach Arsene Wenger seemingly accepting that players will leave at the end of their deals.

“Yes, I think in the future you will see [this phenomenon] more and more," he said before the start of the season.

“Why? Because the transfers are so high even for normal players, you will see more and more players going into the final year of the contract.