"The renewal? We are at the starting point. We are still talking, but it is difficult when you don't know who will be the manager next season.

"However, we are still talking and I hope we will come to a conclusion. I can't even think about leaving Arsenal, this is where I want to be," Wilshere concluded.

The English midfielder has been monitored by Juventus and AC Milan in the last couple of months. However, even though it seemed like he would leave Arsenal just a few weeks ago, he could remain in London, which would be a huge blow to Milan and Juventus.

On the other hand, Wilshere would most likely request a high salary in order to leave Premier League for Serie A.

