Alexis Sanchez may be willing to commit himself to Arsenal for one more season for the Gunners to prove to him that they mean business on the transfer market this summer.

The Chilean star has thrown down the gauntlet to the club but will still hold off signing any new deal at the club until he feels the club have demonstrated that they can mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title next season.



The 28-year-old has one-year left on his current contract and the journal understands that if the North London club fails to meet his expectations, then he will leave on a free-transfer in 2018 with Chelsea his most likely destination.



Having lived in the capital for three years, Sanchez is settled and is reluctant to move his family again. Having already rejected an improved offer from the club thought to be worth £180,000-a-week, the player dropped a massive hint in a recent interview when he stated he would like to continue to play his football in London, whether it be with Arsenal or not.