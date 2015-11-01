Arsenal star reveals he snubbed Barcelona move ‘because of Guardiola’
02 March at 15:30The autobiography of Arsenal star Mesut Ozil will be published in a few days and German paper Bild has published some extracts from the book. The Germany star recounts a bust-up with José Mourinho when the duo was working at Real Madrid and reveals why he decided to join the Merengues in 2010 snubbing a move to Barcelona.
"After the 2010 World Cup there were many clubs interested in signing me: Manchester United, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona.”, Ozil writes.
“I went to Barcelona to personally negotiate my transfer there, I wanted to go there. There was no better team in the world at the time but Guardiola did not show up for the meeting nor he sent me a text or gave me a call in the following days, he failed to show me that he wanted me to go to Barcelona.”
Ozil swapped Werder Bremen with Real Madrid in 2010 before moving to Arsenal three years later.
