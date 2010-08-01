Chelsea have been put on red-alert with the news that Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is expected to reject a new deal at The Emirates. The 23-year-old is entering the final year of his current contract and according to Starsport, will reject a new four-year, £125,000-a-week offer from The Gunners.



Crisis talks are expected today between the two parties as reports linking the England man to a move across the capital to Chelsea intensify. Latest reports claim that although they could wait until next summer before bringing him to Stamford Bridge on a free-transfer, boss Antonio Conte needs reinforcements and the champions are ready to pay £40M for the Portsmouth born star.

