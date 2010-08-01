Arsenal star to reject new Emirates deal amid reports of Chelsea interest
24 August at 12:10
Chelsea have been put on red-alert with the news that Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is expected to reject a new deal at The Emirates. The 23-year-old is entering the final year of his current contract and according to Starsport, will reject a new four-year, £125,000-a-week offer from The Gunners.
Crisis talks are expected today between the two parties as reports linking the England man to a move across the capital to Chelsea intensify. Latest reports claim that although they could wait until next summer before bringing him to Stamford Bridge on a free-transfer, boss Antonio Conte needs reinforcements and the champions are ready to pay £40M for the Portsmouth born star.
Oxlade-Chamberlain is ready to use Chelsea’s interest to back Arsenal into a corner but The Daily Star states that the players mind already seems to be made up and he wants to make the move to Stamford Bridge before next week’s transfer deadline.
