Arsenal star tops Juventus’ defensive shortlist
10 December at 12:44Juventus are looking to signing several new defenders at the end of the current campaign as the Old Lady’s CEO Beppe Marotta admitted a few weeks ago that the bianconeri defensive department needs to be strengthen with the signing of a few young defenders.
Stephan Lichtsteiner is one of those players who will surely leave the Allianz Stadium at the end of the current campaign. The contract of the Swiss International expires in June and the Serie A giants are not going to offer him a contract extension.
Several top right-backs are being linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium but according to Tuttosport, there is one who is most wanted than the others in Turin.
The Turin-based paper reports Juventus have made Hector Bellerin their summer transfer priority at the back. The Spaniard has been shortlisted alongside the likes of Thomas Meunier and Sime Vrsaljko but at the moment Bellerin is Juventus’ no.1 candidate.
