Arsenal star wants Barca move
12 August at 18:50Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is keen on a switch to Barcelona, according to the Daily Star.
The German ace is out of contact next year but has been linked with a move away from the Emirates this summer window.
Arsenal are hoping to tie their playmaker down in another lengthy contract but Spanish outlet Don Balon are reporting that the player’s agent has offered the former Real Madrid man to rivals Barcelona, as they look to bolster their attack, following the departure of Brail international Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain for a world record breaking £200m.
The publication says that the Gunners player does not see his future at the North London club, and wants to make a move away, with the La Liga as an ideal destination.
Liverpool attacker Philippe Coutinho is also linked to the La Liga giants but it is thought that Barcelona are prepared to claim both players.
Jacque Talbot
