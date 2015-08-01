Alexandre Lacazette said that Arsenal shouldn’t get too excited because they’ve gone unbeaten in September.

The former Lyon star scored a brace against West Brom last night as the Gunners won 2-0. He has scored in his first three league games at home, and is the first Arsenal man to do so since Brian Marwood did the same in 1988.

"I didn't feel any sense of panic in particular," Lacazette revealed after the game to SFR Sport.

"We knew our work would pay off and that's what's happened.

“But we mustn't get carried away, we have to keep going like this.

The Gunners have gone unbeaten in September, but that was after being humbled by Liverpool 4-0 at Anfield.

"We're still not perfect, but we had a lot of possession, we didn't concede and we managed to score. We feel we can still do better, but it's good."

"We're unbeaten in September, we've remobilised defensively. The whole team is working for each other, that's what makes the difference."