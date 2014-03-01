Reports in the Sunderland Echo, claims that Arsenal have stepped up their quest for goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. The 23-year-old has been on the Gunners radar since last November as the club prepare for the proposed summer departure of current number one Petr Cech.



The youngster has been one of the shining lights in an otherwise disappointing campaign for the Black Cats and has other Premier League clubs including Liverpool, Everton, Manchester City and Manchester United all chasing his signature.



His current boss David Moyes singled him out for praise after the defeat to Watford last weekend explaining that; “Jordan is a top young goalkeeper, and is now beginning to look like a top senior goalkeeper as well, albeit that he’s of a young age.”



“He made one really good save in the first half, but more importantly, it felt as though he had a real command of his penalty box.If Jordan keeps up his form like he’s doing, then there’ll be few goalkeepers who can do what Jordan Pickford is doing at the moment."



Pickford has made 21 appearances for the club this season.