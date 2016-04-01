Arsenal still in talks with Monaco attacker despite Barca, PSG, Liverpool and Man City links
05 August at 13:07Arsenal are still engaging in talks with Monaco over the possibility of Thomas Lemar moving to the Emirates stadium, despite the attacker linked to several clubs, such as Barcelona, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Man City. This is according to Sky Sports via Squawka.
The Frenchman has been linked to the Gunners for several weeks now but the French champions Monaco are holding out for a £50m sum for the highly-rated midfielder.
The North London club have already brought in two major signings, forward Alexandre Lacazette moved to the side from Lyon and defender Sead Kolasinac made the switch from Bundesliga side Schalke 04.
But Gunner boss Arsene Wenger is not prepared to stop there, and wants to bring in the highly-rated Lemar in order to bolster his side’s attack.
21-year-old Lemar earned the plaudits of many last season, helping Monaco win Ligue 1 and charge an impressive Champions League campaign.
Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_Talbot
Go to comments