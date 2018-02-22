Arsenal have won their last 15 home matches against Stoke in all competitions, a run that stretches back to August 1981 when Stoke won 1-0 at Highbury thanks to a goal by Lee Chapman.



Stoke, 1-0 winners at the Bet365 Stadium earlier this season, haven’t completed a league double over Arsenal since the 1975-76 season.



Arsenal’s current run of 12 consecutive home top-flight wins against Stoke is their longest winning run in their top-flight history.



72.9% of Arsenal’s Premier League points this season have been won in home games, the highest ratio in the division (35/48).



The Potters are winless in their last 17 Premier League matches in London (W0 D6 L11) since winning 2-1 at Tottenham in November 2014.



The Gunners are looking to secure back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since November – they’ve won their last 24 home league matches against sides starting that day in the relegation zone, since a 4-4 draw with Tottenham in October 2008.