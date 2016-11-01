Arsenal striker admits he’s close to pen new deal

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has released an interview with Sky Sports revealing that he’s close to sign a new contract with the Gunners. The Frenchman was thought not to be open to sign a new agreement with the North-London club given his lack of game time under Arsene Wenger so far this season.



Giroud, however, has scored some vital goals for the Gunners’ campaign, like the last-minute equalizer netted at the Old Trafford against Manchester United and last week-end’s winner against West Bromwich Albion.



Giruod has now six goals in 16 appearances in all competitions.



“I’ve spoken to Wenger and he has explained me why I’ve been not been playing on a regular basis. That’s how football is, I must remain focused and wait for my moment. People say I’ve already signed a new contract but that’s not true. I’m very close to it, we should finalize the deal soon.”

