According to the Daily Mail , Arsenal’s Spanish strikeris contemplating quitting the club at the end of the current campaign after failing to establish himself in the starting XI at The Emirates.

After making his £17 million move from Deportivo La Coruna last summer, the 28-year-old has started just two games in the Premier League and has yet to complete a full 90 minutes for the Gunners. The forward has had to content himself with appearances in the EFL Cup and Champions League but it seems inevitable that he will be departing from North London in June.



Perez came with a big reputation from Spain after bagging 17 goals for the Galician’s last term but his only goal in English football’s top-flight was his spectacular strike away at Bournemouth last month as his side fought back from three goals down to earn a point at the Vitality Stadium.