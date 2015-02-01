Arsenal striker edges closer to move
17 August at 17:05Arsenal attacker Lucas Perez is edging closer to a switch to his former side Deportivo La Coruna, according to La Voz de Galicia via Sportwitness.
Perez’ agent has desperately been trying to find a suitable club for the player to move to but has failed so far, complaining of Arsenal’s overly high valuation of the Spaniard.
But La Voz de Galicia are suggesting that the agent, Fernández Lovelle , has now met with Gunner boss Arsene Wenger, and it is thought that they have settled the issue and the situation has become amicable.
The report also states that Perez could go on loan to his former side but with various clauses. There is the notion stemming from the Deportivo camp that the deal is working positively in their favour and they hope that it can be wrapped up soon, as Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez is also in the hunt, hoping to bring Perez to St James’ Park.
