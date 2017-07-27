Lucas Perez will arrive in London today to talk with club officials over a summer exit from North London. The 28-year-old Spaniard has a contract until 2020 with the Gunners but a lack of first-team action plus the arrival of new French striker Alexandre Lacazette, looks to have signalled the end of his short time in the capital.

The player’s ambition is to return to former club Deportivo La Coruna and the reports surfaced this week that the Spanish club would be ready to offer Perez a 10-year contract to head back to Galicia this summer. Perez made just 11 appearances in all competitions last term after joining Arsenal the previous summer.



His outstanding display in a dramatic comeback at Bournemouth in a Premier League game will be what most Gunners fans remember him for as he slips quietly out of the back door of The Emirates Stadium.