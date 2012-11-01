Arsenal striker speaks about almost joining Everton
13 September at 17:25Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has spoken about almost joining Everton during the summer transfer window.
Arsenal brought in Alexandre Lacazette for a club record transfer from Lyon over the summer window, throwing Giroud’s future into doubt.
“It was a private decision. It’s true I was close to leaving because I wanted to play,” Giroud said, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.
“But after a big reflection with everyone around me like my family and close friends, I wanted to stay at Arsenal.
“I thought the story was not over at Arsenal. The club has given me a lot, I want to win some more trophies.
“As I said to the boss, our story is not finished, and everyone was pleased with that.”
The French international has has scored 99 goal across all competitions and is hoping to reach his number 100 for the club, during his side’s Europa League group stage match against FC Koln at North London on Thuesday.
