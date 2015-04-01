Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud is set to quit the club this summer for fears over his World Cup selection next summer. The big Frenchman is reportedly looking for more regular first-team starts which cannot be guaranteed by his current boss Arsene Wenger.



The Gunners look set to spend big this summer with boss Arsene Wenger looking to bring in a top name striker. Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata looks to be his first choice with Torino star Andrea Belotti also in the frame. Whoever arrives will certainly gain preference over the 30-year-old who may be left with no choice but to depart North London after five years at the club.





According to The Mirror , Marseille are keen to take him to the South of France with Sporting Director Andoni Zubizarreta stating that; “He is a great player but I refuse to speculate on particular names.”

Giroud has scored 98 times in 225 appearances for Arsenal despite being a constant source of irritation from certain sections of the crowd at The Emirates Stadium.