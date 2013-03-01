Arsenal: striking target reaches verbal agreement with Atleti as Monaco president reveals defender snub
21 March at 15:26No good news for Arsenal fans and not only because Arsene Wenger is expected to spend at least one more year in charge of the Emirates hierarchy. No secret that most of the Gunners fans are sick and tired of the Frenchman’s disappointing results over the last few years and would prefer to see another manager joining the Emirates Stadium in the summer.
A bunch of bad news are also coming from the transfer front as long time Arsenal striking target Alexandre Lacazette is said to have reached a verbal agreement with Atletico Madrid over a possible summer switch to the Spanish Capital.
According to Cadena Cope, Lacazette met the Colchoneros’ president Miguel Angel Gil in February and managed to reach a preliminary agreement with the LaLiga side.
Atletico Madrid are reportedly trying to reach an economic agreement with Lyon although the Spanish club are reportedly not open to spend more than € 40 million not to mention that they will only be able to sign new players in the summer if FIFA cancel their transfer ban.
Meantime, AS Monaco president Vadim Vasilyev has released an interview with RMC Sport revealing that Djibirl Sidibé has snubbed a move to Arsenal. “He [Sidibé] did the right choice”, Vasilyev said. “Now he’s playing for his national team and can join a real top club, he deserves that.”
Go to comments