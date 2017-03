No good news for Arsenal fans and not only becauseis expected to spend at least one more year in charge of the Emirates hierarchy. No secret that most of the Gunners fans are sick and tired of the Frenchman’s disappointing results over the last few years and would prefer to see another manager joining the Emirates Stadium in the summer.A bunch of bad news are also coming from the transfer front as long time Arsenal striking targetis said to have reached a verbal agreement withover a possible summer switch to the Spanish Capital. ​According to Cadena Cope , Lacazette met the Colchoneros’ president Miguel Angel Gil in February and managed to reach a preliminary agreement with the LaLiga side.Atletico Madrid are reportedly trying to reach an economic agreement with Lyon although the Spanish club are reportedly not open to spend more than​Meantime, AS Monaco presidenthas released an interview with RMC Sport revealing that Djibirl Sidibé has snubbed a move to Arsenal. “He [Sidibé] did the right choice”, Vasilyev said. “Now he’sand can join a, he deserves that.”