Arsenal’s FA Cup Final preparations have been thrown into disarray with the news that defender Gabriel will be out of action for at least eight weeks after suffering knee ligament damage. Gunners boss Arsene Wenger confirmed earlier that the 26-year-old Brazilian will miss Saturday’s showpiece at Wembley and that he will face a race against time to be ready for the start of next season.



The Frenchman declared that; “”Gabriel is out for 6-8 weeks, we had a scare about his cruciate but it’s medial. He avoids surgery.” With Arsenal already without Laurent Koscielny through suspension, Wenger has major injury worries as he tries to salvage something out of a disappointing campaign.



Shkodran Mustafi is another player fighting to be ready for the weekend and Wenger gave an update on his progress stating that; “With Mustafi we have some worry because he is sick and has not trained yet, we are hit hard in a position where we have to be strong on Saturday.”