According to RMC Sport , Arsenal have suffered a huge blow in their quest for French strikerwith news that the player is in advanced negotiations with Atletico Madrid. The 25-year-old was one of Arsene Wenger’s primary summer targets but it looks as though he has chosen the Spanish and not the English capital to continue his career.

With Antoine Griezmann set to leave the club this summer, Atleti have moved quickly to line up a replacement and after being linked with Chelsea frontman Diego Costa, the French outlet is convinced it’s Griezmann’s international team-mate Lacazette that coach Diego Simeone will turn to.



His decision is thought to have hinged on whether he would be playing Champions League football next season and with The Gunners in serious danger of missing out, Lacazette’s statement last week that his future employer would; “Have to be in the Champions League and play good football," looks to have eliminated Arsenal from the race to sign him.