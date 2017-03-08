Reportedly wanted by Arsenal, Juve boss Massimo Allegri has issued an ultimatum to his current employer over a proposed new contract.





Italian daily Il Tempo states that the Tuscan tactician has used the Gunners interest in acquiring his services to his advantage, as he tries to negotiate an improved contract in Turin. Allegri is reported as wanting a new four-year deal with the Bianconeri worth around £4 million per season whilst at the same time wanting full authority over all first-team affairs at the club.

Pressure is mounting on current Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger after his side suffered another humiliating defeat in the second-leg of their Champions League tie against Bayern Munich on Tuesday, prompting more speculation that he will vacate his position in the summer.



Allegri meanwhile, is reported to have told close friends that he will be replacing the Frenchman at The Emirates next season although this has since been denied.