Arsenal target boo’d off the pitch by Dortmund fans

Arsenal target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was booed by some of his own fans as Borussia Dortmund's winless start to 2018 continued with a disappointing draw at home to Freiburg.



Aubameyang has been tipped to leave Dortmund this month, with Arsenal eager to land the Gabon international following Alexis Sanchez's move to Manchester United. But the BVB striker was booed and a banner was unfurled saying "No player is bigger than the club," as Peter Stoger's men were held at home.



Some sections of the Yellow Wall booed Aubameyang as frustration threatened to boil over and the 28-year-old's first meaningful intervention of the match came on 32 minutes when he headed Gonzalo Castro's header over the bar.



Yesterday, prior to the match, Dortmund’s sporting director made it clear that unless Arsenal match their demands for the Gabonese striker, Aubameyang will remain at Signal Iduna Park. However, it’s unclear whether the fan reaction will affect ongoing negotiations between the clubs for him.