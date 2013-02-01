Arsenal’s potential replacement for Hector Bellerin hasn’t excluded a move to England.

The 26-year-old was linked to the Gunners

“I’m 26 years old, and I’ve already played plenty of Ligue 1 games, so I don’t exclude a departure overseas, and another league,”

“I’m always very flattered by the interest from big clubs.”

A French international, Corchia was called up for the first time last November, having played very well for Le Mans, Sochaux and currently Lille, who have climbed out of the relegation battle in Ligue 1.

At the moment I’m uniquely concentrated on the games that are left this season, so as to end the season in as high a position as possible”.

Wenger is known for recruiting lesser-known Ligue 1 players, and Corchia fits the mold.

He’s scored twice in all competitions this season, adding an assist.