Unhappy Psg star Lucas Moura has been offered to Inter, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. Arsenal, Roma and Napoli are being linked with welcoming the services of the Brazilian winger who is struggling with game time in Paris right now.Inter, however, have already completed the signing of Rafinha and would prefer to sign an attacking midfielder rather than another winger.For now, theas their priority for the January window is signing his team-mate Javier Pastore.​Talks between Psg and Inter are ongoing. The nerazzurri have already reached a verbal agreement with the Argentineancan only sign the player on loan with option to buy.