Arsenal target Lucas Moura offered to Inter
26 January at 10:40Unhappy Psg star Lucas Moura has been offered to Inter, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports.
Arsenal, Roma and Napoli are being linked with welcoming the services of the Brazilian winger who is struggling with game time in Paris right now.
Inter, however, have already completed the signing of Rafinha and would prefer to sign an attacking midfielder rather than another winger.
For now, the Serie A giants have decided not to make any offer to sign the Psg winger as their priority for the January window is signing his team-mate Javier Pastore.
Talks between Psg and Inter are ongoing. The nerazzurri have already reached a verbal agreement with the Argentinean but the Serie A giants are struggling to agree the player’s transfer fee with Psg. Pastore’s agent is now in Milan and is trying to persuade Psg to sell the player to Inter although the Serie A giants can only sign the player on loan with option to buy.
Go to comments