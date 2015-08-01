Arsenal target Max Allegri refuses to rule out Juventus summer exit

Juventus boss Max Allegri is believed to be Arsenal’s number one target to replace Arsene Wenger at the end of the season. The Frenchman’s contract with the Gunners expires at the end of the season and Arsenal have yet to offer their experienced manager a contract extension.



The Italian tactician’s contract with Juventus, on the other hand, ends in June 2018 but reports in Italy claim Allegri could be leaving Juventus at the end of the season.



After the final whistle of yesterday’s Serie A clash between Juventus and Crotone, Allegri also confirmed that this could be his last season at the J Stadium: “I can neither deny nor confirm that I will be moving to England at the end of the season”, Allegri told reporters.



“I can only say that I am really in sync with the club. We are focused on winning games and we I still have one year and a half left in my contract with Juve. When things work well there are no problems.”



Allegri has won two Serie A titles, one Coppa Italia and one Italian Supercup in his two-year and a half spell at the club. The Old Lady is the current Serie A table leaders with a seven-point lead over second placed Roma.