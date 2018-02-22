Arsenal target offers his services to AC Milan but there’s a problem: the latest
20 April at 11:00Arsenal target Sokratis Papastatopoulos is reported to have offered his services to AC Milan.
According to Tuttosport the Greece International wants to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer and would love to make return to AC Milan, where he had been playing during the 2010/11 campaign.
Arsenal are also being linked with welcoming the player’s services and according to the Turin-based paper the Gunners should not be too worried about Sokratis’ will to move to the San Siro.
The Greek defender’s contract expires in 2019 and can leave his current club for € 15 million. AC Milan, however, may face some transfer restrictions in the coming weeks and the rossoneri would be unable to offer as much unless they sell one of their stars.
According to Tuttosport, AC Milan don’t want to sign Sokratis if his purchase would lead to the sale of a player like Alessio Romangoli.
AC Milan chiefs will meet Uefa this morning to discuss the next steps to be taken regarding the Financial Fair Play.
