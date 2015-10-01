After the arrival of Douglas Costa from Bayern Munich this summer, many expected this to be a push for Juventus midfielder Juan Cuadrado towards the exit door. Interest was reportedly coming in from both England and Spain, with Arsenal even still recently linked with a move for the Colombian. In response to the summer speculation, Cuadrado has spoken to Sky Sport.

ON JUVE AND HIS EXIT - "In the last two weeks I worked well and need to achieve a good level of fitness. We are reaching very good levels working with great determination. It’s going well, but we know there is are things to improve, and we are committed to doing well. Allegri's advice is useful, we want to be the team that we have always been, we need to give it our all. The difference is the desire to sacrifice, we have to always dream in greatness. Dybala? He has everything to become better. Also, we're working together on a celebration. Goodbye? I never thought about leaving Juventus, I'm happy here and I want to continue in this great club."