Udinese have announced that Czech midfielder Jakub Jankto has signed a new contract at the club. The 21-year-old has been the subject of recent transfer speculation involving Arsenal but the Friuli side today stated that he had signed a new deal which takes him up to June 2021.



This season has been a real breakthrough one for the former Slavia Prague youngster who has scored five goals in 22 Serie A appearances for the Zebrette and is now rewarded with an improved deal at the Dacia Arena.