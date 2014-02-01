Official: Arsenal target pens new deal with Udinese
14 April at 16:20
Udinese have announced that Czech midfielder Jakub Jankto has signed a new contract at the club. The 21-year-old has been the subject of recent transfer speculation involving Arsenal but the Friuli side today stated that he had signed a new deal which takes him up to June 2021.
This season has been a real breakthrough one for the former Slavia Prague youngster who has scored five goals in 22 Serie A appearances for the Zebrette and is now rewarded with an improved deal at the Dacia Arena.
#Jankto rinnova fino al 2021!!!— Udinese Calcio (@Udinese_1896) April 14, 2017
Il centrocampista ceco ha firmato il prolungamento dell’accordo con l’Udinese #Jankto2021 #ForzaUdinese pic.twitter.com/qnz3bU9HO9
