Arsenal have turned their attention to the French capital after their pursuit of Monaco winger Thomas Lemar looks to have run into trouble. The Gunners looked set to land the 21-year-old Frenchman but boss Arsene Wenger looks to be locked in talks with the Ligue 1 champions with seemingly no final outcome imminent.



Lucas Moura is now a primary target. The 24-year-old arrived in Europe in 2013 from Sao Paulo and chose the French capital ahead of Manchester United. After the shock arrival of Neymar last week however, Moura has seen his chances of regular first-team football diminish.

It’s understood that PSG are ready to listen to offers of around £27M with the North London side believed to be showing the most interest at the current time. Recent reports from Italy state that Roma are also in the hunt however their priority remains Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez.