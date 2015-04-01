The transfer window in Paris at the moment seems wider than ever, as PSG have caught the attention of the entire globe with their massive purchase of Neymar from Barca. Now Paris Saint Germain have more players to decide on before the month closes and transfers are closed off until the winter.

One such player that is catching headlines from Italy, via Inter and Juve is Adrien Rabiot. Neither Serie A club has entirely abandoned the idea of bringing in the midfielder from Paris. The 22 year old French talent was several times close to a move to Italy, with contacts between his agent and both the Bianconeri and Nerazzurri parties. That interest only pushed PSG to renew the player, but new fresh attention is abound again this summer.

When interviewed by Sky Sport at the end of Paris Saint Germain's afternoon training, Rabiot did not want to close the door on a future in Italy but confirms his will to stay at Paris. The young French star said, "Can I transfer to Serie A? It is an idea, of course, but now I'm fine in Paris."