Arsenal target signs new Porto contract with increased release clause

Porto have announced that their midfield star Danilo Pereira has signed a new contract with the club. The Portuguese’s midfielders new deal is set to expire in June 2022 and his release cause has been increased as well.



A € 40 million release clause was included in the player’s previous deal with Porto, but his minimum transfer fee is now set to € 60 million.



​Danilo Pereira is a long-time transfer target of Arsenal. The Gunners attempted to sign him last summer and have resumed their interest in the 25-year-old midfielder during the current transfer window.



The Portuguese ace can either play as centre midfielder or central defender but he’s been playing mainly in the middle of the pitch during his 18-month spell at the Estadio Do Dragao.



The versatile footballer has 26 appearances and two goals in all competitions so far this season and has now become a more expensive target for Arsenal that are not going to make an official bid for the Portugal International during the current transfer window.

