Arsenal target wants to sign a new deal with PSG
05 March at 14:50Edinson Cavani has admitted that he’d like to stay at PSG in a recent interview.
“An extension? I hope so,” he told beINSports (via le10Sport), “At the end of the season, I’ll have been here for four years”.
“I play every game as if I’d been supporting the club since I was young”.
The Uruguayan star has had a breakout season at the Parc des Princes, nabbing his 27th goal yesterday with a late penalty which allowed the Parisians to beat Nancy and stay in touch with leaders Monaco.
“It’s normal that I should want to stay. I want to win some important titles with this club,” Cavani added.
The former Napoli and Palermo star’s current deal runs until 2018, and negotiations over a new one have stalled.
Sky Italia had reported a while ago that the Ligue 1 star would sign a new deal until 2020 worth €10 million a year.
