Edinson Cavani has admitted that he’d like to stay at PSG in a recent interview.

“An extension? I hope so,”

“I play every game as if I’d been supporting the club since I was young”.

The Uruguayan star has had a breakout season at the Parc des Princes, nabbing his 27th goal yesterday with a late penalty which allowed the Parisians to beat Nancy and stay in touch with leaders Monaco.

“It’s normal that I should want to stay. I want to win some important titles with this club,” Cavani added.

The former Napoli and Palermo star’s current deal runs until 2018, and negotiations over a new one have stalled.

Sky Italia had reported a while ago that the Ligue 1 star