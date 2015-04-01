Youri Tielemans. The Gunners, who still don’t know who will be in charge of team affairs next season, are reportedly considering a £17 million move for the 19-year-old who’s having a great season in the Belgian top-flight having scored 17 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions.

The youngster has also broken into the full Belgian international squad under coach Roberto Martinez and with former club legend Thierry Henry working as Martinez’s assistant, the North London side remain favourites to land his signature.



Competition for his services looks likely to come from Italy with Roma also known admirers having had the player under surveillance since last summer. Tielemans has two years left on his current deal in Brussel’s and having had his head turned by the recent speculation, Anderlecht are likely to cash in on him this summer.