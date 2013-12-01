Arsenal have told Alexis Sanchez that he won’t be sold to another Premier League club - despite the fact that Manchester City are very interested in the Chilean,

The 28-year-old has only a year left on his deal, but he was told the news by Arsene Wenger - who recently said that it was acceptable if players left the Gunners when their deals expired.

He is also liked by Paris Saint-Germain, but it looks like they are more taken with the signing of Neymar at present.

Alexis is reported to want to move, something he is alleged to have made clear to his team-mates when he returned to training recently.

Arsenal themselves have made it clear via their manager that the former Barcelona man isn’t going anywhere.

“He’s staying, of course he is!

“I have been in conversation with him and we have also exchanged text messages. He will be back in England and back training with us within the next five days”.