Arsenal are ready to step up their pursuit of Colombian international Juan Cuadrado. The 29-year-old, who is adept at playing as a wing-back or further forward, is currently at Serie A champions Juventus but his future has been thrown into doubt and the former Chelsea man is considering a move back to the Premier League.





Having failed to land Monaco star Thomas Lemar, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is reportedly ready to focus fully on bringing Cuadrado to The Emirates. According to TransferMarketWeb , Juve boss Massimo Allegri is reluctant to sell but if the right offer comes in, he may be told by club bosses to off-load.

Arsenal will face competition however with both Roma and Inter Milan linked with a move for his services. The club from the capital are already understood to have made contact with Juve after their pursuit of Riyad Mahrez proved unsuccessful. Sporting Director Monchi has now made Cuadrado his main target for the remainder of the window.