Arsene Wenger is interested in signing Inter winger Ivan Perisic if Arsenal are unable to renew Alexis Sanchez’s deal,

This comes just as the same newspaper has linked Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool with the 27-year-old, who has already scored seven Serie A goals this season, and has look decisive in games against Chievo and Udinese of late.

A €16 million signing from Wolfsburg in the summer of 2015, Perisic is now being linked with a €35 million move away from the San Siro.

Our recent exclusive indicated that the Nerazzurri star

The 27-year-old's current deal expires in 2020.

Perisic currently earns €3 million, which is the same as struggling winger Gabigol, who arrived last summer.

The Croatian’s entourage has communicated this to Inter, who have had to deal with demanding stars since they were taken over by the very wealthy Suning group in the summer.

Perisic is seen as a good fit at the Emirates, where Sanchez has cut a frustrated figure since the summer, with Juventus rumoured to be in the race for him.