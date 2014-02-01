Corentin Tolisso. The 22-year-old has been subject to huge transfer speculation since January with Serie A giants Juventus also in the running.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is looking to radically shake up his Gunners team this summer and The Mirror reports that a player that has come on to the Frenchman’s radar is highly-rated Lyon midfielder. The 22-year-old has been subject to huge transfer speculation since January with Serie A giants Juventus also in the running.

With Wenger also looking at 21-year-old Spanish international Pablo Fornals of Malaga, Tolisso is also seen as another young dynamic addition to the squad. The French side however, are looking for around £30M for one of their star performers but with the North London side already hunting down striker Alexandre Lacazette, Wenger will hope that he can pull off a huge double swoop by trying to reduce their asking price.



It looks set to be a summer of change at The Emirates with the possible departures of Mesut Ozil, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Alexis Sanchez; it could also be the most important close season in the Wenger’s 20 plus years at the helm.