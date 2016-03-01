Andrea Belotti. The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United but the

Reports from the UK suggest that Arsenal have joined the race to sign Italian striking sensation. The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United but the Daily Star claims that The Gunners are set to launch their own £80M bid for the player.

It’s understood that Arsenal scouts were in Turin on Saturday night to watch Belotti in action for Torino in the big derby game against Juventus which finished all-square at 1-1. The player has a well-documented release clause in his current deal of £80M and Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is reported to be ready to try to hijack any deal Manchester United may have put in place.



Belotti is currently the joint top goalscorer in Serie A this season and has fired in 37 goals in 64 games since he arrived from Palermo for just £6.3M in 2015.