Arsenal are set to talk to Malcom’s agents today,

The Bordeaux star has been in swashbuckling form over the past two seasons, stunning everyone with his mazy runs and his silky skills. He has already banged in seven Ligue 1 goals so far this season, adding four assists.

The Brazilian is wanted by Manchester United, too, but Arsenal view him as a successor to Alexis Sanchez, with reported talks with Manchester City close to coming to fruition.

The 20-year-old dropped a massive hint recently, by posting a picture on his Instagram account of him learning

Reports indicated that Jose Mourinho was ready to pay €45 million for him, but Bordeaux - who have made it clear that they don’t want to sell Malcom in January. They are, moreover, looking at a sum in the region of €60 million if they are to sell.